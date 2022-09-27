BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A home was on fire Tuesday morning in Belleville.

The fire started at about 6:15 a.m. at a home located in the 400 block of Harpers Ferry Road. Fire officials said it was an electrical fire that started in the kitchen. The fire was contained to that one room. They suspect it was an appliance that started it.

All the residents got out safely. Firefighters rescued the family dog, who is also ok.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the scene. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was also there.