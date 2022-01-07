Home on fire in Washington Park, Illinois Friday morning

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A home was on fire Friday morning in Washington Park, Illinois.

The fire at a home located in the 5600 block of Westmoreland Place started at about 3:15 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from the basement. They were able to get that part under control and then it spread to the back of the home.

Neighbors said the home is occupied but they believe the residents weren’t home at the time of the fire. The next-door neighbors were temporarily evacuated for fear the fire would spread. It did not end up spreading.

Easily morning house fire 5600 block of Westmoreland Ave in Washington Park pic.twitter.com/9Cb6ZLQ6h0 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) January 7, 2022

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.