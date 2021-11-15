Home on fire Monday morning in Washington Park, Ill.

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – A home is on fire in Washington Park, Illinois Monday morning.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the home located at 40th and Lincoln at approximately 7:00 a.m.

It is unknown how the fire started. It is also unknown if the home was occupied when the fire began.

Washington Park Police are on the scene.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.