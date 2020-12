COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A home security system may have saved a home from entirely burning down around 3:00 a.m. Thursday.

The Collinsville Fire Department says the security system company alerted them to a fire alarm going off inside a home on Keebler Avenue.

Firefighters arrived and found smoke coming from one of the bedrooms. They were able to quickly put out the fire.

No one was at home at the time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.