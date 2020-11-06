Homeless Belleville man faces arson charges for several downtown fires

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A homeless man is charged with arson for several Belleville downtown fires. Scott A. Stephens is in police custody at the Clair County Jail.

A joint investigation by Belleville’s Police and Fire Departments led to the arrest. Stephens faces several charges of felony arson including aggravated arson and residential arson. His bond is set at $250,000.

Stephens was charged in connection with setting the following fires:

7 Grand Avenue on October 21 (2 counts)

7 Grand Avenue on October 24

701 Freeburg Avenue on October 31

215 South Jackson on November 1