Homeowner says she’s had enough after children grazed by gunfire during sleepover

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Stellekia McDonald says a night of fun for her kids having a sleepover at her home nearly turned tragic when gunfire erupted outside. Two boys, ages 10 and 13, were grazed by bullets and had to be taken to a hospital.

McDonald, a mother of three, says the boys are still recovering and she’s calling for the violence to end.

“Whoever shot at the house, they shot five times,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Cahokia Heights Police Department says the shooting occurred in the 700 block of St. Norbert drive just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The shots came through the back of McDonald’s home.

“One of (the shots) them hit the house right here. The other went through my son’s room, that grazed the 13-year-old in the back of his neck,” she said. “When we came outside, we could see the bullet hole. The bullet came through the bathroom.”

McDonald, 26, is grateful the kids will be okay but she’s had enough.

“This neighborhood is terrifying. You hear gunshots all through the night,” she said. “It could have been worse and these kids could have died in this house last night. This just makes me just reconsider – I have to go. I can’t raise my kids up in an environment like this.”