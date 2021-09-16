Honor Flight Chicago returns after veterans spend day reflecting in Washington

CHICAGO, Ill. — A military mission was completed at Midway Airport Thursday night. But this one was filled with warmth, not warfare.  

 Honor Flight Chicago 97 returned with from Washington with Chicago-area veterans after they spent a day in the nation’s capital to remember and reflect on their service.

There were greeted to a hero’s welcome.

For those who welcomed them at the airport,  it was an opportunity to show gratitude and respect. 

Two veterans of World War II, a dozen veterans of the Korean War and 100 veterans of Vietnam receivedan outpouring of patriotism and pride.  

Honor Flight Chicago is a non-profit dedicated to celebrating our area’s military veterans.  The group has been providing these trips since 2008.

