Bedridden man dies in Madison County house fire

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – An elderly man died in a house fire in Madison County, Illinois Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home at about 3:45 a.m. The home is located at the intersections of Evans Avenue and South Main Street in Wood River, Illinois. The fire was put out within 15 to 20 minutes. There was extensive smoke and heat damage inside the home. Several fire departments assisted in extinguishing the fire including Wood River Fire, Pontoon Beach Fire, Mitchell Fire, and Long Lake Volunteer Fire.

The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time. It is also unknown how the fire was started.

