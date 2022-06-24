EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Heavy flames are coming through a home in east St. Louis that caught fire early Friday morning.

The house is located on Alexander Drive and Frederick Court. The St. Louis Fire Department is working to put out the fire.

It’s unclear whether anyone was hurt in the blaze. Officials are investigating the cause. Crews first responded a few hours ago. Flames and heavy smoke could still be seen coming out of the home as of 9 a.m.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.