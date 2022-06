ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A house in Washington Park was destroyed by a fire Monday morning.

It started around 3 a.m. on North 56th Street. Washington Park Police called the fire department after officers heard an explosion. Firefighters were working for more than two hours to put out the fire, which kept reigniting.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.