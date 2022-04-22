MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – One person was killed in a house fire early Friday morning in Madison County, Illinois.

The fire was at a home on Franko Lane. Fire officials were called to the scene at about 1 a.m. When officials arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, and the victim was inside the home. It is unknown at this time how the fire started.

Mitchell Frie Department’s Assistant Chief Scott Wolfe said some ammunition was going off inside the home when officials arrived. Wolfe said that was due to the heat in the house. That did not cause any injuries.

FOX 2's Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.