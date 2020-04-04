How Illinois is clearing jails for safety amid COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. - It's a scramble in Illinois to clear out some jailed offenders due to the coronavirus.

This approach is far different than St. Louis, particularly when it comes to violent criminals.

Madison County Judge Bill Mudge says no accused violent criminals were released. The judge says they have been able to reduce the jail population because they began disposing of cases through guilty pleas and probation and the like since early March.

Mudge says Madison County has as many as 15 prisoners who are supposed to be in state prison but the governor issued an order halting the transfer of prisoners to the Illinois Department of Corrections, which has already had some COVID-19 cases.

Those inmates remain in Madison County Jail for the time being.