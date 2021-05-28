Human skeletal remains found by farmer in Fayette County, Illinois

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. – Human skeletal remains were found by a farmer in Brownstown, Illinois on Wednesday.
The Illinois State Police are conducting the investigation. The remains were found at approximately 3:30 p.m. in a field north of U.S. Route 40 near 1700 North Street.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department requested help from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8.
“The remains will be examined by a forensic anthropologist for identification,” ISP said.
The investigation is ongoing.