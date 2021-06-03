Hundreds in Wood River, Ill. asked to shelter in place another night as rail cars vent dangerous chemical into the air

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – The sulfuric acid incident in Wood River, Illinois drags into another night with almost 500 residents told to continue to shelter in place.

It began Wednesday afternoon. Julie Taylor checked on her cousin, who was sheltering in place.

“She’s a little nervous about what’s going on,” she said.

Firefighters from both sides of the river doused over-pressurized train cars, which were venting spent sulfuric acid. Authorities said the air was safe to breathe but still advised people to stay inside and don’t turn on their air conditioners.

“It’s pretty warm inside her house right now it is really warm in there,” Taylor said.

Inhaling the vapor can cause breathing problems. Tim Bond was still holding girls’ softball practice Thursday evening not too far from where the venting is occurring.

“Some of the parents are being on the cautious side, going to keep their girls home at night,” he said.

Bond checked with the experts before he decided to hold practice.

“We did get the okay from the parks director in Roxana that she heard from the police chief and the fire department that it’s okay,” he said.

Even if winds shift overnight and carry the vapor towards people’s homes, experts insist everyone should be okay. If there is imminent danger, they will issue a code red.

“We would be sending out another mass notification via the ‘code red’ system for the residents,” Mary Kate Brown, deputy director of Madison County Emergency Management, said. “We were able to contact 479 people last night, actually early this morning, to let them know to shelter in place.”

Code Red is a reverse 911 system that calls homeowners, even folks with cellphones, to alert them of danger. So far, one person was injured – a train operator was taken to the hospital after traveling by the incident. He but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News