Hundreds of Illinois high schools still unsure of basketball plans due to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Less than a week before practices for the 2020-2021 high school basketball season are supposed to start in Illinois, the state’s high school athletic governing body says more than 200 high schools still don’t know when they plan to compete at all.

That was one piece of news out of a Illinois High School Association Board of Directors meeting Wednesday, as school districts find themselves caught between the IHSA on one side, and the Pritzker administration on the other. Under IHSA guidelines, practices can start November 16, but the Illinois Board of Education has asked schools to wait until it is safer, in the spring. Governor Pritzker has suggested that schools who follow the IHSA guidance could be at risk in matters of legal liability.

The agency said nearly 300 schools have decided not to start in November.

Now, IHSA leaders want to bring parties to the table later this month.

“The Board hopes to create a dialogue and build a more collaborative relationship with all the entities involved with developing sports policy in our state as everyone tries to navigate the myriad issues caused by the pandemic,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “The Board’s decision to move forward with the IHSA basketball season was not meant to be adversarial. It was rooted in a desire to receive more direct communication and data from our state partners. They hope all the groups will see the mutual benefit of increased discourse and be represented at the meeting on November 19.”