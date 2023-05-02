ST. LOUIS — Interstate 55 in southern Illinois is closed after a series of dust storm warnings Tuesday afternoon.

Illinois State Police shared this image of the road conditions Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a dust storm warning along US-51 at Pana, Illinois until 4:15 pm. There is also a dust storm warning along I-55 near Farmersville and I-55 near Waggoner until 4:30 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has closed I-55 between the 63 and 82 mile markers. Authorities expanded the closure Tuesday afternoon. This is an area between Farmersville and Divernon where a chain reaction crash killed six people and injured dozens of others Monday. So far there are no crashes reported in the area.

Drivers on central Illinois roads should use caution. The National Weather Service’s dust storm warning near Pana is around 50 miles away from Divernon. The rural towns are located in a very windy part of the state and visibility may be limited when driving. Pana is on US-51 and drivers should use caution and slow down or pull over if there are any issues.

The Associated Press reports that fiery crashes that killed six people Monday and injured almost 40 along a stretch of interstate highway in central Illinois came as high spring winds kicked up dust while farmers were busy tilling or planting their fields. As darkness enveloped them Monday, cars and trucks hurtling down the road slammed into one another and ended up mangled or in some cases burned.

The director of the Illinois State Police said Tuesday that the circumstances that led to the crashes “were very unusual.” Investigators are very early in their inquiry and have a lot of evidence to review and people to interview as part of their probe.

Illinois State Police has set up a hotline for people involved in Monday’s crash on I-55 near mile marker 76. If you have information or questions, call 618-346-3653.