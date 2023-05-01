LITCHFIELD, Ill. — Illinois State Police say that I-55 is closed because of blackout conditions on the highway. Wind is blowing dirt from nearby farm fields across the road and reducing visibility. There may be dozens of vehicles involved in crashes because of the dust storm.

I-55 is shut down between Litchfield and Divernon, south of Springfield, Illinois. The rural cities are located over 30 miles from each other. The Divernon City Hall being used as reunification center for families of people involved in the crash.

Nathan Cormier is a truck driver who is now stuck in the crash. His videos and photos of the wreckage are going viral on social media. He tells FOX 2 that there appears to be many injuries.

Police tell WCIA-TV that Troopers from Troop 6 and 8 responded to multiple crashes on I-55 near milepost 78 just after 11:00 a.m. There are 37 HAZMAT trained first-responders going to a wreck with over 20 vehicles in that area. They have been deployed as a precaution. Drivers are urged to take an alternative route.

WSMI radio reports that there are four helicopters on the scene and several more headed to the area. Montgomery, Macoupin, Sangamon and Christian counties have a total of 37 ambulances dispatched to the accident.

Image credit: Nathan Cormier – Illinois dust storm

Image credit: Greg Withers

Wind gusts have been 41mph at Lambert Airport and 44mph at Spirit Airport. Wind gusts at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport near Springfield have been up to 43 mph today.

It is not clear when the highway will reopen. It could be a while because of the number of crashes that need to be cleared and the wind gusts.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.