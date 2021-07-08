I-55 collision kills 4 people, including 3 teenagers in Illinois

LINCOLN, Ill. (AP) — Four people died when the vehicle they were traveling in lost control on Interstate 55 in central Illinois and struck a semitrailer.

State police say the crash Wednesday night occurred in heavy rain about 145 miles (233 kilometers) miles southwest of Chicago.

A man was driving a northbound Chrysler Pacifica carrying the students about 10:15 p.m. when it skidded across the median and into oncoming southbound traffic and the path of the semitrailer.

Of the five occupants of the Pacifica, four were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were the 47-year-old driver, a 17-year-old boy and two girls, ages 16 and 17, police said. A 13-year-old girl sustained life-threatening injuries.