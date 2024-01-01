VENICE, Ill. — A police pursuit ends after officers deploy spike strips and two people may be in custody. Granite City Police are handling the investigation.

A video shot by FOX 2 reporter Nic Lopez in the Nissan Rouge Runner shows police in pursuit of a blue Ford sedan. The chase started somewhere in Illinois, passed through St. Louis on I-70 east and ended in Venice, Illinois, at Broadway, just north of Fourth Street.

Police used spike strips on the car after it crossed the McKinley Bridge. The strips deflated the car’s tires, ending the pursuit. When the car stopped, the two people inside tried to allegedly run. They were both arrested.

Granite City dispatchers confirm they’re handling the investigation. The sergeant on duty told me I’d have to wait until Tuesday to get more information. We are still working to learn more and bring you updates as we get them.