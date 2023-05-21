COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A couple faces multiple felonies for attempting to sneak narcotic-soaked paper into the Cook County Jail, according to reports.

The Cook County Sherrif’s Office charged Dwain Johnson 20, and his girlfriend, Kasandra Claudio, 23, with attempting to bring contraband into a jail and bribing a public official.

The sheriff’s office said on April 3, Johnson approached a correctional officer about bringing drug-soaked paper into the jail, offering to pay him $1,500 to do so.

In a bond court hearing, it was stated that Johnson handed a handwritten note to the correctional officer with Claudio’s phone number.

It is alleged that the note said to text the word “Zorpion” to the number and say “Tell Zo lmk,” to let Claudio know that the deal is on, prosecutors allege.

The note also said “I need you one time only and I pay nice,” according to court documents.

Prosecutors alleged that in a phone call between Johnson and the undercover cop, Johnson said the correctional officer would get the $1,500 once the paper was sold.

The officer provided a phone number to Johnson who provided it to Claudio. Claudio and the officer then scheduled to meet at a suburban mall in the 7500 block of West Cermak Road on Thursday.

Claudio was approached by an undercover officer who she thought was the correctional officer’s girlfriend and was taken into custody from the 200 block of 27th Avenue in Bellwood after providing an envelope with papers laced with synthetic cannabinoids.

The sheriff’s office said Johnson has been held at the Cook County Jail since December 18, 2020, for the murder and attempted carjacking of a retired Chicago firefighter.

Claudio was convicted of a misdemeanor and battery in 2021.

Claudio’s bond is set at $3,000.