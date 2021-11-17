Ice-skating rink to open at The Loading Dock in Grafton this weekend

GRAFTON, Ill. – The Loading Dock Bar & Grill is holding a grand re-opening of its ice-skating rink on Saturday, November 20.

The Boatworks is transformed into a Winter Wonderland each November. It offers ice skating, s’mores, and a full menu and bar.

The rink will be open Friday, Saturday, & Sunday through February 27, 2022, with extended hours during Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks.

The Loading Dock’s outdoor patio will remain open throughout the season to enjoy the breathtaking scenery.

Rates:

All Day Skate Pass: $10.50

Skate Rental: $5

Hours:

Open weekends November 20, 2021 – February 27, 2022

Friday: 5pm-10pm

Saturday: 12pm-10pm

Sunday: 12pm-8pm

Holiday Hours:

Open DAILY 12pm-8pm November 24th– 28th & December 24th – January 4th.

Open 12pm-5pm Christmas Eve

Closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day

You can learn more about events and times by heading to The Loading Dock’s website.