MLK Bridge lane closures begin this week

EAST ST. LOUIS – Drivers should be on the lookout for daytime lane restrictions this week on the Martin Luther King Bridge.

On Mondy, September 14 IDOT crews will shut down all westbound traffic to perform bridge inspections. The closure starts at 9:00 a.m and will last until 3:00 p.m. Officials say, all eastbound lanes will remain open during inspections.

On Wednesday, September 16 and Thursday, September 17, the MLK Bridge will be closed in the eastbound direction, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The westbound lane will remain open to traffic.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. IDOT encourages drivers to use alternate routes.

