ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – This weekend in St. Clair County IDOT crews will be closing westbound 55-64 between the Mississippi River and just west of the 55-64-70 split.

The closure begins at 9 p.m. Friday.

The closure is necessary so crews can make pavement repairs. It’s expected to be finished up before the Monday morning rush at about 5 a.m.

