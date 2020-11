ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation is closing some eastbound lanes on the Poplar Street Bridge on Friday.

The two left center lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

An IDOT spokesperson says crews will be performing road repairs and are cautioning commuters to expect delays.

