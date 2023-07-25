GLEN CARBON, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting over upcoming construction. The project would add a traffic signal at Illinois Route 162 in Glen Carbon.

It would also include reconstruction of the bridge that carries Illinois Route 157 over Judy’s Branch – and construct a new bridge to carry Illinois Route 162 over that same area.

The public is encouraged to learn how the project will affect traffic and ask questions. It’s Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Glen Carbon Senior Center.