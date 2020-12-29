IDOT looking for snow-removal operators

ILLINOIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation is looking for snow-removal operators for the winter weather.

IDOT said they are hiring for most districts with competitive state benefits, broad training, and career advancement opportunities.

They said employees are needed particularly for Macon, Coles, Shelby and Moultrie counties.

If you would like to sign up for this employment opportunity, visit idot.illinois.gov.

