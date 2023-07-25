GLEN CARBON, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Transportation hosted an informational open house in Glen Carbon on Tuesday. The agency provided information about plans to rebuild the intersection of Illinois Routes 162 and 157.

Residents have complained for years about congestion, crashes, and close calls. The problems are only expected to get worse as the area’s population grows.

“It’s just dangerous,” said Steve Kromraj, a Glen Carbon resident.

Route 162 connects to Route 157 in two different places. The plan is to rebuild the intersection, so there’s only one place where the routes intersect. There will also be traffic signals and left turn lanes.

“The intersection will be safer because it won’t be two split intersections,” said Tiffany Brase, studies and plans engineer for IDOT District 8.

In addition to rebuilding the intersection, IDOT plans to raise the bridge on Route 157, which is expected to reduce flooding.

Originally, the intersection was to remain open during construction, but IDOT now intends to close it down during the project. The change is expected to shorten the project’s timeline from four to one and a half years.

“We’ll be able to get the construction done a lot faster,” Brase said. “It will be a lot safer, not just for the construction workers, but for the commuters themselves.”

The public was also allowed to provide feedback on the comment cards provided at the meeting. Comments can also be sent via email to Cheryl.Keplar@illinois.gov on or before Aug. 8. Individuals without internet access may contact Cheryl Keplar at 618-346-3123 for more information about the project.

The estimated cost of the project is $23.8 million.