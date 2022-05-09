ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Upcoming road work could lead to some significant traffic delays for drivers heading from Illinois to St. Louis.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says parts of I-64 will close in St. Clair County starting Wednesday. Deck repairs are in the works through May 19.

From Wednesday to next Monday, crews will close off the right side of the interstate between Illinois Route 4 and Rieder Road. Crews will then close off the left lane of the highway from May 17 to May 19.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes or expect delays if heading westbound on I-64 throughout the new two weeks. For the latest traffic alerts in the St. Louis area, click here.