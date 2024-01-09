ALTON, Ill. – Tuesday’s snowfall quickly turned to liquid as temperatures remained above freezing in the Metro East during the evening rush hour.

“We’re in really good shape,” Joseph Monroe, IDOT District 8 Operations Engineer, said.

Crews dropped salt to help address any concerns regarding slush freezing overnight.

“We’re worried about a little bit of refreeze because it’s been wet for so long with the slushy rain (and) snow mix,” Monroe said.

IDOT will continue to monitor conditions for Wednesday’s morning commute but does not anticipate the need to have crews on the interstate. Tuesday was an opportunity to ensure IDOT is prepared for the next round of winter weather coming this weekend, when temperatures are expected to be much lower.

Monroe reminds drivers to give snowplow crews plenty of space to do their job.

“If you’re behind that plow and it’s treating the roadway dropping salt, it’s a late Christmas present,” Monroe said. “Just stay back and enjoy it.”