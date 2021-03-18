IDPH announces 2,325 new cases of COVID-19, 34 additional deaths

Illinois

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO  Illinois health officials reported 2,325 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Thursday, including 34 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Champaign County: 1 female 80s
  • Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • Cumberland County: 1 male 60s
  • DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s
  • Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Lake County: 1 male 70s
  • Madison County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 90s
  • Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
  • Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
  • Whiteside County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
  • Will County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,216,090 cases, including 21,022 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 89,817 specimens for a total of 19,389,098.

As of Wednesday night, 1,120 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 252 patients were in the ICU and 100 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from March 11 to March 17 is 2.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 11 to March 17 is 2.7 percent.

A total of 5,172,415 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Additionally, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total amount of Illinois doses to 5,587,315.

A total of 4,375,171 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 359,041 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 99,210 doses. Yesterday, 91,684 doses were administered.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News