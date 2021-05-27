IDPH announces 891 new cases of Coronavirus, 42 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 891 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 42 additional deaths.

In addition, 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,379,279 cases, including 22,718 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 67,705 specimens for a total of 24,434,225.

As of last night, 1,316 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 339 patients were in the ICU and 186 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 20-26 is 1.9%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 20-26 is 2.5%.

A total of 11,113,382 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 67,485 doses.

Yesterday, 63,717 doses were reported administered in Illinois.