IDPH announces more than 16,000 new cases of COVID-19 in last week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 16,742 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 64 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, July 30.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, more than 75% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and more than 59% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,436,353 cases, including 23,503 deaths.

Since reporting on Friday, July 30, laboratories have reported 365,210 specimens for a total of 27,188,772.  As of last night, 1,200 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 246 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

Hospitalizations with COVID-19 are up 33% from what was reported last week, those in the ICU with COVID-19 are up 47%, and patients on ventilators almost double in just one week at 95%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 30-Aug. 5, is 4.6%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 30-Aug. 5, is 5.2%.

However, regional 7-day test positivity averages range from 3.1% to10.3%. 

A total of 13,388,013 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 25,244 doses. 

Since reporting on Friday, July 30, 176,709 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

