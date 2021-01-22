‘If you look good, you feel good’: Fashionable outdoor exercise clothes ideas

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – One of the safest places to be during the pandemic is outdoors and it’s inspiring people to get out and move.

According to the fitness app “Class Pass”, outdoor classes will be a big fitness trend in 2021.

The number of outdoor classes jumped by 400% in 2020.

Clothing designers have responded with fashionable workout wear that can take you from the jogging trail to the grocery store.

When it comes to burning calories, when you look good doing it, you feel good!

Christine Poehling with St. Clair Square mall joined us with some ideas for cute workout clothes and accessories.

For more information, visit stclairsquare.com.