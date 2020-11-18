IHSA confirms temporarily pausing winter sports following new COVID restrictions announcement

CHICAGO, Ill. – Following Illinois Governor Pritzker’s announcements of new COVID restrictions in the Metro East Tuesday, the Illinois High School Association(IHSA) confirmed they will be temporarily pausing the winter sports season.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson wrote in a statement, “We remain optimistic that these new mitigations, coupled with the emergence of a vaccine, will aid in creating participation opportunities in the New Year for IHSA student-athletes in winter, spring, and summer sports.”

Anderson said the IHSA Board of Directors will meet as scheduled Nov. 19 to continue planning for potential sports activities in the future.

“We have asked Deputy Governor Ruiz and Dr. Ezike to engage with us in the near future so that we can collaborate on developing a plan to safely conduct IHSA sports and activities as soon as possible,” Anderson said.