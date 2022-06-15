SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois is setting aside $20 million in the 2023 budget to install additional license plate reading cameras across the state.

Earlier this month, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 4481 into law, permitting the

Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Transportation, and Illinois State Toll Highway Authority “to increase the number of cameras along expressways and the state highway system.” The law goes into effect immediately.

The cameras will be installed in Madison, St. Clair, and 20 other Illinois counties.

The license plate reading cameras were initially used in the Chicago area to investigate crimes involving firearms.

According to the bill, the cameras will not be used for enforcement of “petty offenses.”

The funds are coming from the Illinois State Tollway Highway Authority.