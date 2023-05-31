SESSER, Ill. – A 12-year-old riding a bicycle was struck by a pickup truck driver Monday afternoon near Sesser, Illinois.

Officers were called to the crash on at around 2:15 p.m. They found the 12-year-old suffering from severe injuries. He was flown from the scene by a medical helicopter to get treatment and later died at a regional hospital.

“Prayers for the family and all first responders involved in this tragic incident,” states Sheriff Kyle Bacon.

Police say that the truck was going eastbound on State Highway 154. The child on the bike was traveling southbound on Circle M Road and did not stop at the intersection. That is when the truck hit the bike.

Several people stopped to help first responders at the scene. The crash is under investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and with the help of the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.