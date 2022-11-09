Longtime U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood won reelection over Democratic challenger Elizabeth Haderlein for Illinois’ 16th Congressional District.

LaHood held a significant financial advantage over his opponent throughout the campaign. His campaign has $4.185 million cash on hand, has spent just over $2.6 million since Jan. 1, 2021, and his total receipts are just over $3.7 million in that same time period.

Haderlein has raised just over $28,000 while spending $13,000, leaving her with just $15,298 on hand.

LaHood has served in Congress since 2015. Haderlein is a first time candidate.