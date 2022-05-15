MONROE COUNTY, Mo. – One man was killed and four other people hospitalized following a collision Saturday afternoon at Illinois Route and Old Route 3.

According to a spokesperson for the Illinois State Police, the crash happened around 5:15 p.m.

A 2021 Ford Bronco was traveling north on Illinois Route 3 when a 2001 Chevy truck pulled in front of the Bronco and caused a collision. The Bronco overturned and a passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

The 57-year-old driver of the Chevy was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

The 25-year-old driver of the Bronco and two female passengers were also injured in the crash. State police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Chance Karnes, who was ejected from the Bronco when it rolled over, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 20.