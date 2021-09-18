Illinois AG forms task force to fight organized retail theft

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois attorney general’s office has launched a new effort to address organized retail crime which one national trade organization says leads to $45 billion in losses each year.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a task force earlier this week with law enforcement, federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, major retailers and associations.

Raoul says his office will analyze data and tips from retailers and law enforcement to investigate organized retail crimes.

The goal is to improve communication between public and private groups to come up with an approach to find the problem. Retailers report that theft has increased in recent years.

