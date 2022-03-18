EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Illinois’ attorney general filed a lawsuit against Marathon Pipe Line LLC, alleging the company created a substantial danger to the environment and public health during a crude oil spill near Edwardsville last week.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the suit Friday in Madison County. An estimated 165,000 gallons of crude oil leaked from the pipeline, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Some of the oil reached the nearby Cahokia Creek.

Raoul alleges Marathon violated the Illinois Environmental Protection Act by causing or allowing the oil to leak in an area that includes residential neighborhoods, commercial properties, agricultural properties, forested areas, and a wetland.

“The spill has also severely harmed the environment – including wildlife, surrounding wetlands and waterways,” Raoul said in a press release. “The long-lasting impact of this oil spill could be detrimental if not properly and quickly remediated.”

“I am committed to ensuring that Marathon is held accountable for the damage it has already done and preventing it from causing further harm to the public’s health and the environment,” he continued.

Marathon operates approximately 6,000 miles of underground pipelines in 14 states, including Illinois. The underground pipelines transport crude oil and petroleum products to and from terminals, refineries, and other pipelines.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, the parent company of Marathon Pipe Line, said crews are still cleaning up along the Cahokia diversion channel even during inclement weather.

“The response team is prepared to continue operations through rain showers as needed,” the company said in a statement. “Conditions will be monitored to ensure safety of the response crews, the public, and the environment.”

Marathon said it’s also working with wildlife experts and will cover all expenses related to wildlife rehabilitation efforts related to the spill.