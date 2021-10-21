Illinois among states with most housing markets at elevated risk from pandemic fallout

FILE – In this Friday, May 22, 2020, file photo, a sold sign sits in front of a house in Brighton, N.Y. The coronavirus pandemic helped shape the housing market by influencing everything from the direction of mortgage rates to the inventory of homes on the market to the types of homes in demand and the desired locations. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

ST. LOUIS– Illinois has one of the highest concentrations of housing markets exposed to the impact of the pandemic in the third quarter, and two of them are in the Metro East according to a new report by ATTOM, a property database.

The report found Illinois, New Jersey, and Delaware had 26 of the 50 counties most exposed to the potential housing-related impacts of the pandemic.

The report found that metropolitan areas were the hardest hit. In Illinois, eight counties were in Chicago and its suburbs. Seven counties were in the New York City area and three were in the

However, four other Illinois counties landed on the list of the 50 most exposed to pandemic-related damage including; Madison, St. Clair, Kankakee, and Champaign Counties.

Markets were considered more or less at-risk based on a combination of these things:

percentage of homes facing possible foreclosure

portion with mortgage balances that exceeded estimated property values

percentage of average local wages required to pay for major home ownership expenses

Among those 50 at-risk counties, St. Clair, Madison, and Kankakee Counties are also near the top for having the highest underwater mortgage rates for the second quarter of 2021. An underwater mortgage, also known as an upside-down mortgage, is a home loan with a higher principal than the loan is worth.

The report says these trends emerged as the national housing market is still super hot. Median single-family home prices continue to soar more than 10 percent on an annual basis across much of the country during the third quarter.