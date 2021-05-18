Illinois announces 1,495 new cases of COVID-19, 21 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WBMD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,495 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,368,709 cases, including 22,466 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 58,222 specimens for a total of 23,904,959.

As of last night, 1,503 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 407 patients were in the ICU and 234 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 11-17 is 2.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 11-17 is 2.8%.

A total of 10,433,777 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 56,593 doses.

Yesterday, 25,936 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

The several pharmacies’ IDPH uses were experiencing delays and some doses administered at pharmacies are missing from yesterday’s number. The issue looks to be resolved and those doses are expected to be included with tomorrow’s data.