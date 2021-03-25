Illinois announces 2,190 new cases of COVID-19, 35 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) –The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,190 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 35 additional deaths Thursday, March 25.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,229,898 cases, including 21,171 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,101 specimens for a total of 19,895,617.

As of last night, 1,251 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 267 patients were in the ICU and 119 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 18-24 is 2.7%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 18-24 is 3.2%.

A total of 6,091,965 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 6,506,865.

A total of 5,154,908 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 364,144 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 101,175 doses.

Yesterday, 118,544 doses were reported administered in Illinois.