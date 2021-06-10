Illinois announces 366 new cases of COVID-19, 18 additional deaths

More than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 51% are fully vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 366 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 18 additional deaths.

In addition, more than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,386,628 cases, including 23,014 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,403 specimens for a total of 25,033,919.

As of last night, 764 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 209 patients were in the ICU and 103 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 3-9 is 1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 3-9 is 1.3%.

A total of 11,821,373 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 49,572 doses.

Yesterday, 62,268 doses were reported administered in Illinois.