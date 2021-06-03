Illinois announces 674 new cases of COVID-19, 24 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 674 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 24 additional deaths.

In addition, more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,383,739 cases, including 22,865 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 55,432 specimens for a total of 24,731,489.

As of last night, 997 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 273 patients were in the ICU and 154 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 27-June 2 is 1.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 27-June 2 is 1.7%.

A total of 11,374,677 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 37,328 doses.

Yesterday, 36,372 doses were reported administered in Illinois.