Illinois approaching Phase 4 of reopening

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois will soon enter Phase 4 of reopening. The state says the goal is revitalization.

Childcare programs will soon reopen. Restaurants in the area have made good use of their parking lots to expand their patios but will soon they be able to offer indoor dining.

Restaurants will be allowed seat groups of 10 people or fewer indoors. Tables must be spaced 6 feet apart and there’s a cap at 25 percent capacity. Only 50 people are allowed per room or floor. Alcohol for carryout or delivery must end at 9 p.m.

Restaurants say they’re already starting to get prepared for the changeover.

Indoor gyms can reopen at 50 percent capacity with face coverings and social distancing but their capped at 50 people.