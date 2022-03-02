Illinois, Missouri Attorneys General announces TikTok probe

ST. LOUIS–Attorneys General for Missouri and Illinois both announced their offices are joining a national investigation into TikTok to see if the social media platform violates state consumer protection laws.

“Heavy social media usage has negative impacts on users’ mental health, for instance leading to low self-esteem and distorted body image. Those effects are amplified in those users who are children and teens,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a news release. “This investigation seeks to determine what methods TikTok is using to increase the time users spend on the platform, and how that increased time harms young users’ physical and mental health.”

“Protecting our most vulnerable and impressionable population – our children – is of paramount concern for me as Attorney General. My Office has been a leader in ensuring that social media platforms are acting appropriately, and we will continue our efforts to that end,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a separate news release.

Other states involved in the investigation include California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont

