CHICAGO, Ill., – Attorney General Kwame Raoul has urged locals in Illinois to avoid scams over the phone that could mimic the voice of a loved one via artificial intelligence.

A new ploy has developed that allows scammers to mimic the voice of a target’s family member, which results in the target sending payments or personal information. Attorney General Raoul advises people to hang up and return phone calls with confirmed numbers. Sharing a code word is also an alternative.

With these new technological scams come new tactics. Here is a list that Raoul has provided of warning signs to watch out for:

Scammers come onto you – Beware of unsolicited phone calls, texts, or emails

Beware of unsolicited phone calls, texts, or emails Scammers pressure you to act quickly – The ultimate goal is to send payment before getting chance to think about

The ultimate goal is to send payment before getting chance to think about Scammers want your personal information – IRS, Social Security Administration, and U.S. Postal Service will always be aware of personal information

IRS, Social Security Administration, and U.S. Postal Service will always be aware of personal information Scammers Want You to Pay in Unusual Ways – It’s nearly impossible to get money back in wires, cryptocurrency, and gift cards

– It’s nearly impossible to get money back in wires, cryptocurrency, and gift cards If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is – Scammers may use bait for up-front payments or personal information