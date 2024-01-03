CHICAGO, Ill., – Attorney General Kwame Raoul has urged locals in Illinois to avoid scams over the phone that could mimic the voice of a loved one via artificial intelligence.
A new ploy has developed that allows scammers to mimic the voice of a target’s family member, which results in the target sending payments or personal information. Attorney General Raoul advises people to hang up and return phone calls with confirmed numbers. Sharing a code word is also an alternative.
With these new technological scams come new tactics. Here is a list that Raoul has provided of warning signs to watch out for:
- Scammers come onto you – Beware of unsolicited phone calls, texts, or emails
- Scammers pressure you to act quickly – The ultimate goal is to send payment before getting chance to think about
- Scammers want your personal information – IRS, Social Security Administration, and U.S. Postal Service will always be aware of personal information
- Scammers Want You to Pay in Unusual Ways – It’s nearly impossible to get money back in wires, cryptocurrency, and gift cards
- If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is – Scammers may use bait for up-front payments or personal information