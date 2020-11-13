Illinois authorities look for missing 79-year-old Clinton County man

CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in southwest Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 79-year-old man.

The man is described as 5’8” tall and weighing 170 pounds, last seen wearing a flannel shirt, dark dress pants, a tan “Ford” coat, and black dress shoes.

Authorities did not release the missing man’s name.

He may be driving a white 2007 Ford F-150 extended cab truck with Illinois license plates 89476B.

The truck was last seen in Breese and could be in the area of Carlyle Lake.



Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to call the Breese Police Department at 618-526-7226 or the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 618-594-4555.