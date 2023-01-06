ILLINOIS — Also adopted by the House Executive Committee was legislation to guarantee abortion access and gender-affirming care. This will also be voted on by the full House.

The bill shields abortion providers and persons traveling from out-of-state for abortions from legal repercussions. The law would make it possible for anyone to obtain over-the-counter birth control pills.

According to Representative Kelly Cassidy, this bill will protect access to reproductive health care throughout the state. In addition, the proposal mandates insurance companies to cover abortions and gender-affirming care drugs. The Senate has its own proposal.